2018 Sun Bowl Postgame

It wasn’t pretty but it was a win.

Special Teams

Senior punter Jake Bailey punted nine times as the offense repeatedly failed to capitalize on opportunities. Redshirt sophomore kicker Jet Toner made two extra points but they were ugly kicks that veered heavily towards one side. Freshman Michael Wilson was bottled up in the punt return as he attempted 3 punt returns for a total 4 yards. On the kick returns, Cameron Scarlett did well as usual as he returned a kickoff for 17 yards for a drive which eventually stalled after 4 plays a few minutes before the half ended.

Offense

The lethal pass attack failed to materialize as redshirt sophomore K.J. Costello threw for a paltry 6 for 17 for 105 yards with 90 yards going to redshirt junior JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Costello’s streak of 16 games with a passing touchdown ended.

However, a good ground game emerged as Cameron Scarlett run for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries and was named MVP of the Sun Bowl. Stanford was outgained 136 yards and had 20 fewer plays as well as being only 1 out of 10 on third downs.

The offense struggled and punted on 4 straight possessions to open the game while gaining no more than 5 yards for each drive while managed to march down the field and kick a field goal. On their 5th possession early in the second quarter, the Cardinal seemed to have come to their senses and finally unleashed a balanced attack highlighted by a 29 yard JJ Arcega-Whiteside reception and punctuated with a 1 yard Cameron Scarlett touchdown score.

The Cardinal then punted again before ending the second half. The offense had 3 stalled drives before scoring another touchdown on the strength of two JJ Arcega-Whiteside receptions of 12 yards and 49 yards as well as some Cameron Scarlett runs.

The score came on a comedic fumble by Costello into the hands of redshirt junior Cameron Scarlett.

Only in the Sun Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Y8pYHNvWmt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2018

Costello’s prolific 3,435 yard season lands him third most for single season passing yards among Cardinal quarterbacks. He fell short of Steve Stenstrom’s 3,627 yard season in 1993.

Defense

The defense forced the Panthers to punt twice before allowing a 47 yard RB Darrin Hall run into the red zone in the waning minutes of the first quarter. The defense fortunately held on as junior LB Jordan Fox sacked the Pittsburgh QB for seven yards.

The defense managed to force another change of possession before giving up a touchdown on a methodical Pittsburgh drive of 75 yards before the half ended.

The Cardinal later allowed a field goal after Taysir Mack caught a pass for 41 yards down to the Stanford 9. They later escaped after a missed 55 yard Pittsburgh field goal.

Redshirt junior LB Casey Toohill hurried Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett three times and was presence in the Panthers backfield.

This is the Cardinal’s 4th Sun Bowl and their 3rd Sun Bowl victory.